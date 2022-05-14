BJP's Manik Saha Made Tripura Chief Minister A Year Before Elections

Mr Saha is a dentist by profession and was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP just last month.

Hours after the resignation of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the BJP appointed Dr Manik Saha as his replacement just a year ahead of assembly polls in the state. Mr Saha, who is a dentist by profession, was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP just last month and is also the Tripura state president of the BJP.

Mr Deb on Saturday said he has submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya, adding that the party wants him to "work to strengthen the organisation". He made the announcement after meeting the Governor at the Raj Bhavan.

"Party is above all. I am a loyal worker of the BJP. I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me -- whether it was BJP state president or Tripura Chief Minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state," Mr Deb told reporters.

"To strengthen the base of BJP in the state, I need to work on the grassroots level in various sectors. I should work as a common Karyakarta (party worker) rather than being in the position of Chief Minister to form BJP government again in the coming Assembly elections," he said.

Biplab Deb took to Twitter to congratulate his successor and said Tripura will prosper under PM Modi's "vision and leadership".

The party's arch-rival in the state, Trinamool Congress, launched a blistering attack on Mr Deb saying even the BJP bosses are "fed up with his incompetence". The Mamata Banerjee-led party has recently put a lot of energy to make an entry into the Bengali majority border state, leading to frequent clashes with the ruling BJP.

Mr Deb had gone to New Delhi on Thursday and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda for a discussion on the party's affairs in the Northeastern state.

"The party wants me to work to strengthen the organisation," said the outgoing leader.

The resignation follows reports of infighting within the BJP's state unit.