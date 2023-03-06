How Surgeon-Turned-Politician Manik Saha Rose In Tripura Politics: 5 Facts

Manik Saha was the incumbent Chief Minister when the elections were held. After today's decision, he is set to continue on the post. He had led his party to victory in the recently-concluded assembly elections in Tripura.

The 70-year-old is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, who graduated from the King George Medical College, Lucknow. He is also a member of the Dental Council of India. In fact, while in office Chief Minister Saha performed surgery on a 10-year-old boy at his old workplace - the Tripura Medical College.

He was a member of the Indian National Congress before joining the BJP in 2016. Mr Saha was also the president of the state unit of the party from 2020 to 2022, when he was elected as MLA.

Mr Saha won his first-ever election from the Town Bardowali Assembly constituency in the 2022 Tripura by-polls after defeating Asish Kumar Saha of Congress by a margin of 6,104 votes.