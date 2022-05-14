Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb Resigns A Year Ahead Of Elections

Biplab Deb: The resignation comes amid rumours of infighting within the BJP's state unit.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said he has submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya. The shock resignation comes ahead of state polls next year.

Mr Deb made the announcement after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhavan.

"Party wants me to work to strengthen the organisation," news agency PTI quoted Biplab Deb as saying.

The resignation follows reports of infighting within the BJP's state unit.

The BJP legislature party in Tripura, say reports, is to meet later today to elect its new leader.