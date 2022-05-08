'BJP's Faulty Policies Behind Rising Unemployment', Says Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP has "pushed the country towards a bleak future". (File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that due to the "faulty economic policies" of the BJP government, income of every household has dropped and unemployment has risen in the country.

He also attacked the Centre over the increase in domestic gas cylinder prices, saying that it is causing a serious impact on the economy.

Cooking gas LPG prices were hiked by 50 rupees per cylinder on Saturday, the second increase in rates in just over six weeks following the firming of international energy rates.

In a statement, Mr Yadav said that inflation is increasing everyday and the common man is feeling shattered under the rule of BJP which had promised the dream of 'achche din' (good days).

The prices of petrol, diesel, and CNG were increased earlier, but now even medicines, food items and transportation has become expensive, he said.

Mr Yadav said that another impact of rising inflation is that parents of a large number of children are not able to pay fees which is hampering their education.

The Samajwadi Party chief additionally alleged that the faulty economic policies of the BJP government have caused businesses to come to a standstill, and that the ruling party has "pushed the country towards a bleak future".

Referring to the increase in LPG cylinder prices, Mr Yadav said once again domestic gas cylinders have become costlier, and the price of the cylinder has crossed 1,000 rupees.

Mr Yadav said that the rising domestic gas prices is having a serious impact on the economy, and it is also disturbing the budget.

He alleged that the poor will now sink deeper into the swamp of poverty due to the BJP's faulty policies, while their capitalistic friends will become richer.

