"Take It Seriously": BJP To Congress On Rahul Gandhi's 'Security Lapses'

A day after the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) wrote a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly violating security protocols during his foreign visits, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said the party's president should "take it very seriously". According to the BJP leader, Mr Gandhi is a "senior leader and should avoid breaching security protocols".

"This is a very serious matter. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge should take this very seriously. God forbid, if something happens, someone will breach security, and someone else will suffer for it. Rahul Gandhi is a senior leader of India...He should avoid breaching (security) like this. Security forces that are working on this should not be given a chance to complain like this," Mr Thakur said.

He reiterated that he believes Mr Kharge would take it seriously and "direct his leader".

CRPF VVIP Security Chief Sunil June, in his letter, also addressed to Mr Kharge, alleged that Mr Gandhi was not taking his security cover "seriously" as he was mostly travelling abroad "without informing anyone". He referred to the Congress leader's foreign visits to countries such as Italy (December 30 to January 9), Vietnam (March 12 to 17), Dubai (April 17 to 23), Qatar (June 11 to 18), London (June 25 to July 6), and Malaysia (September 4 to 8).

"The Rae Bareli MP is violating the protocols mentioned in the Yellow Book of the CRPF," the letter said.

Mr Gandhi currently has a Z+ category security with Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) - the highest level of protection provided to people facing threat perception. Under this, security personnel conduct early reconnaissance of a place that will be visited by a VIP.

The security agencies have earlier too flagged instances of Mr Gandhi violating security protocols, leading to concerns over potential threats. In 2022, the CRPF said Mr Gandhi violated security guidelines on 113 occasions since 2020, including during the Delhi leg of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Last month, Mr Gandhi was on a two-wheeler participating in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar when a man suddenly hugged him tightly and planted a kiss on his shoulder. As the Congress leader struggled to keep his balance, the security personnel pounced on the man, who was slapped and moved aside.