'Rahul Gandhi Not Following Security Protocol': CRPF Cites Foreign Trips

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has written a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly violating security protocols during his visits abroad.

In his letter, also addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, CRPF VVIP Security Chief Sunil June alleged Mr Gandhi was not taking his security cover "seriously" as he was mostly travelling abroad "without informing anyone".

The CRPF official referred to Mr Gandhi's foreign tours to countries such as Italy (December 30 to January 9), Vietnam (March 12 to 17), Dubai (April 17 to 23), Qatar (June 11 to 18), London (June 25 to July 6), and Malaysia (September 4 to 8). The Rae Bareli MP is violating the protocols mentioned in the Yellow Book of the CRPF, the letter said.

There was no immediate comment from Mr Gandhi, Mr Kharge or the Congress party on the matter.

Mr Gandhi, a former Congress president, currently enjoys Z+ category security with Advanced Security Liaison (ASL). Z+ ASL is among the highest level of protection provided to individuals facing significant threat perception, and comprises roughly 55 security personnel, including National Security Guard commandos.

Under ASL, security personnel conduct early reconnaissance of a place to be visited by their VIP in coordination with the local police and intelligence units.

It is not for the first time that the CRPF has written to Mr Gandhi over his security cover. In 2022, the CRPF said the Congress leader violated security guidelines on 113 occasions since 2020, including in the Delhi leg of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In 2023, the Congress alleged lapses in security arrangements during the Kashmir leg of the Yatra after Mr Gandhi was greeted by a huge unexpected crowd when he entered the Valley. Mr Gandhi was stuck in the middle of a crowd and couldn't move for about 30 minutes, his party colleagues said.

Days earlier, the Congress had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging "security breaches" in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it entered the national capital on December 24.

In a security breach last month, Mr Gandhi was on a two-wheeler and participating in a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar when an unidentified man suddenly hugged him tightly and planted a kiss on his shoulder. As the Congress leader struggled to keep his two-wheeler balanced, security personnel pounced on the intruder, who was slapped and shoved aside.

In 2019, the Union government withdrew the Special Protection Group (SPG) protection given to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, almost after three decades. The security cover was replaced by the CRPF.