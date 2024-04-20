'BJP's '400-Paar' Film Flopped On Day 1 Of Polls': Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav said that local issues hold the key in these elections.

After the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that the BJP's "400 paar" film has become super flop on the first day itself.

"The Mahagathbandhan is winning all four seats in the first phase. We have held block-wise meetings and the feedback has been very good. The BJP's "400 paar" film has become a super flop on the first day itself. The people of Bihar are aware and will teach them a lesson," he said.

Mr Yadav told ANI that there is no competition in the first phase as Bihar will give shocking results this time.

"There is no competition in the first phase. We have said many times before Bihar will give shocking results this time. They have not done anything for the people of Bihar. The promises made by Modi ji in 2014 and 2019 were not fulfilled. Now, the public is tired of their statements and false promises. We have promised that we will give a special package to Bihar along with special status," he added.

The former deputy chief minister also said that local issues hold the key in these elections.

"The entire Mahagathbandhan and INDIA bloc are working together. Unemployment is the biggest issue in Bihar, besides inflation, poverty, and investment. Migration and floods are also issues. This time, the BJP is very worried. They say they will abolish the Constitution. Those who destroy the Constitution will themselves be destroyed," Mr Yadav said.

According to the Election Commission, Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 48.88 per cent in the first phase of voting. Four seats - Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, and Aurangabad - had gone to polls on Friday.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA, also comprising the JDU and LJP, had secured 39 out of 40 seats while the Mahagathbandhan managed to win just one seat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)