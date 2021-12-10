BJP Youth Leader Stabbed To Death In Jharkhand: Police

A BJP youth leader died after being stabbed with a dagger, police said (Representational)

A BJP youth leader died at a hospital in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Thursday morning after being stabbed with a dagger, police said.

Suraj Kumar Singh (26), the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) general secretary of the district, succumbed to his injuries at the Tata Main Hospital in Jharkhand.

State BJP president Deepak Prakash alleged that criminals are ruling the roost under the JMM government led by Hemant Soren.

Singh was allegedly stabbed with a dagger by one Sonu Singh and his accomplices on Tuesday in Harharguttu in Bagbera police station area when he was returning home, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) M Tamil Vanan said that Suraj and Sonu were involved in a dispute over a piece of land. Police said they have arrested Sonu and two others, including a juvenile.

During interrogation, the accused told police that Suraj was creating problems ever since he became the district general secretary of BJYM, the officer said.

Two of the accused were remanded to judicial custody by a court, while the minor was lodged at a juvenile home, police said.

Mr Prakash claimed that law and order has collapsed in the state and criminals have become fearless.

"It is sad that Singh's funeral was taken out three days before his sister's wedding, which was scheduled to take place on December 12." He demanded adequate compensation and a job for a member of the family of the dead.