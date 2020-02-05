BJP Worried Over Delhi Polls: Asaduddin Owaisi On PM's Temple Trust Move

We can't forget Babri masjid demolition, Assaduddin Owaisi said (File)

The BJP is worried over the Delhi Assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of the Ram Temple trust.

"Session of Parliament will end on February 11, the announcement could have come after 8th February. Seems like the BJP is worried over the Delhi elections. It (formation of trust) was the decision of Supreme Court which is supreme," Mr Owaisi told ANI.

"After the judgement on Ram Temple case came, we said that the Supreme Court is supreme. The Supreme Court had said that placing idols in Masjid and demolition is a criminal act and a national shame. Today, the Prime Minister announced this. The court said that the trust will be formed... We can't forget Babri masjid demolition," he said.

Voting on 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister announced the constitution of "Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that there will be 15 trustees in the trust.

According to sources, no one from BJP will be there in the trust.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November ruled unanimously in favour of Ram Lalla. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7-acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram temple at the site. The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque.