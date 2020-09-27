BJP Workers Gherao Sushil Modi Over Ticket Issue In Bihar. (Representational)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Sunday gheraoed Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi outside the party office over the candidate from Lakhisarai constituency.

All the workers bearing BJP flags surrounded the vehicle of the minister and blocked the way to proceed. Later Modi left with the help of local police.

The party workers have claimed that sitting MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha has been insulting the workers for last 10 years and he lends money to his relatives.

"Vijay Kumar Sinha has been insulting workers for 10 years and he sends his relatives for every government meeting and lends money to them. We demand that candidate should be local and Kumari Babita who has been working with us for 25 years should be made the candidate for the MLA from Lakhisarai constituency," Kanahiya Kumar, BJP member told ANI.

The elections in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, and November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)