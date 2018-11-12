BJP Woman Worker Files Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Party Leader

Sanjay Kumar has already resigned from the post of state BJP general secretary (organisation) following the controversy.

All India | | Updated: November 12, 2018 23:08 IST
She has also alleged that she had approached senior party leaders with her complaint (File)

Dehradun: 

A BJP woman worker, who had slapped sexual harassment charges against senior party leader Sanjay Kumar, has sent her complaint to the police on e-mail.

The victim has lodged a complaint with the police in connection with the case which is being looked into, ADG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said Monday.

The complaint was received on e-mail on the November 10 night and is being looked into by SP (Rural) Sarita Dobhal, he said.

Mr Kumar has already resigned from the post of state BJP general secretary (organisation) following the controversy. 

The woman party worker has alleged in her complaint that she came in touch with Mr Kumar at a party programme some months ago after which he has been sexually harassing her.

She has also alleged that she had approached senior party leaders with her complaint but they took no action.

BJPSanjay Kumar

