BJP Wins Gujarat Bypoll, Its Third Win In Jasdan Since 1960

Jasdan bypoll: The BJP candidate Kunvarji Balavliya polled in 90,268 votes.

The BJP has won the assembly bypoll in Gujarat by nearly 20,000 votes. The bypoll win in Jasdan is seen as a major victory for the BJP, which recently lost power in three states in the Hindi heartland. This is also the third time that BJP has won the seat in Jasdan after Gujarat was formed in 1960.

The BJP candidate Kunvarji Balavliya polled in 90,268 votes, which is 19,985 votes more than his nearest rival Congress nominee Avsar Nakiya who polled in 60,565 votes in his favour.

Polling for the Jasdan assembly seat in Rajkot district, held on December 20, witnessed a voter turnout of 71.27 per cent.

The bypoll has become a battle of prestige between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in the wake of the latter winning the just held assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The by-election was necessitated after Mr Bavaliya, an influential Koli community leader who had won the seat on a Congress ticket in 2017, resigned from the party and joined the BJP.

Mr Bavaliya was made a Cabinet minister in the BJP government the same day. The BJP fielded him for the by-election from Jasdan, which has a sizeable Koli population.

Avsar Nakiya, who was fielded by the Congress, is contesting an assembly poll for the first time.

Mr Bavaliya had won from the Jasdan seat five times in the past as the Congress candidate - in 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007 and 2017.

Since the formation of Gujarat in 1960, the BJP has won Jasdan only once - in the by-election of 2009 when Mr Bavaliya vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Rajkot, news agency PTI reported.

Apart from Mr Bavaliya and Mr Nakiya, six other candidates are also in the fray.

