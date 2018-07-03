Senior Gujarat Congress Leader Kunwarji Bavaliya Resigns, Set To Join BJP

Congress leader Kunwarji Bavaliya (right) resigned from the party and is set to join the BJP

Senior Congress OBC leader and four-time lawmaker Kunwarji Bavaliya today resigned from the party and is set to join the ruling BJP in Gujarat, sources said.

Mr Bavaliya drove to the Gujarat BJP headquarters in Ahmedabad after resigning from the party and as the legislator from Jasdan seat.

He has submitted his resignation as lawmaker to Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi.

The move by Mr Bavaliya, a prominent Koli community leader, is being seen as a blow to the Congress in Gujarat ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha.

In an email to Congress president Rahul Gandhi to inform him about his resignation, Mr Bavaliya expressed displeasure over the party's functioning in Gujarat, Congress sources said.

State BJP spokesman Bharat Pandya said Mr Bavaliya will be inducted into the BJP by the party's Gujarat unit chief Jitu Vaghani,

Rahul Gandhi had called Mr Bavaliya to Delhi last month with respect to his grievances.