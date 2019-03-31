BJP Will Win Both Amethi And Wayanad, Says Maneka Gandhi

"We will emerge victorious from both the seats," Maneka Gandhi said. (File)

Expressing confidence over BJP's win from both Amethi and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi on Sunday said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lose the elections from both the parliamentary constituencies.

"We will emerge victorious from both the seats," Maneka Gandhi, who is contesting Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat, told reporters on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Congress announced that its president Rahul Gandhi will contest from Kerala's Wayanad parliamentary constituency in addition to Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh which he has been representing in Parliament since 2004.

The Congress said that Rahul Gandhi will contest the two seats to further strengthen the unity between North and South.

It will be the first time when the Congress president will contest elections from two different parliamentary constituencies.

Wayanad will to elections on April 23 while Amethi will vote on May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.