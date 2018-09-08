BJP To Fight 2019 Polls Under Amit Shah, Internal Polls Deferred: Sources

The BJP has decided to fight the parliamentary polls in 2019 under the leadership of party president Amit Shah. At a key meeting in the capital, the party has decided to defer internal polls to select a new leader as Amit Shah's term as president ends in January 2019.

The BJP will return to power next year with a bigger victory than 2014, Amit Shah declared at the two-day meeting, attended by senior leaders and party workers. The meeting was called to discuss the BJP's preparations ahead of elections in four states and the national election next year.

A slogan of "Ajey BJP" (Invincible BJP) was adopted at the meeting of the party's national office bearers and also presidents of its state units.