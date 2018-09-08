BJP's Top Decision-Making Body Meeting Today: Live Updates

BJP national office bearers meet is taking place at Dr Ambedkar International Center.

The BJP is holding a two-day meeting of its key decision-making body in New Delhi,. The party is likely to highlight the Narendra Modi government's steps for "social justice" and "economic successes".

The BJP national office bearers meeting is also likely to respond to concerns over the rise in oil prices and refer to the previous UPA government's "mismanagement of the economy" as it meets ahead of the Assembly polls in five states, with the Lok Sabha election less than eight months away, news agency PTI said.

BJP president Amit Shah will deliver the inaugural address in the presence of the party's top leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, on Saturday afternoon, while the latter is scheduled to give the valedictory speech on Sunday.

Here are the LIVE updates on the BJP national office bearers meeting: