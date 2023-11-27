BJP Wants Trinamool To Expel Party MP Over Remarks On PM Modi's Tejas Sortie

BJP called the Trinamool MP's comments a "new low" in national politics. (File)

The BJP has slammed Trinamool MP Santanu Sen over his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sortie in Tejas aircraft and demanded his sacking.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said the Trinamool MP wishing the crashing of Tejas would result in the death of an Air Force pilot and termed his comment as "anti-forces".

Calling the Trinamool MP's comments a "new low" in national politics, BJP called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and added that if there is even "an ounce of integrity left in the TMC, they should sack the party MP."

"While hating PM Modi and the BJP, today you are hating India's military and Indian Air Force so much that you are wishing them death. You are wishing for a crash of Tejas fighter jet. What has happened to Trinamool Congress? Mamata Banerjee, if you have even an ounce of patriotism and morality, you should expel Santanu Sen from the party with immediate effect," Mr Poonawalla said.

On Saturday, Mr Sen had expressed apprehensions that the Tejas fighter might crash after PM Modi had flown in it.

"I'm a little bit afraid when Narendra Modi was very much there in the country, the ISRO failed. When Kangana Ranaut met Narendra Modi, her movie became a super flop," Mr Sen claimed.

"When Virat Kohli shook hands with Narendra Modi, he didn't get a century for three consecutive years...I'm afraid that in no time this particular aircraft gets crashed," he alleged.

PM Modi on Saturday flew in a twin-seater trainer LCA aircraft which was delivered to the Indian Air Force by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited last month.

The Prime Minister took to social media to share his experience of taking the sortie. "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential," he said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)