BJP To Organise Week-Long 'Public Durbar' Across Jammu From March 15

Senior BJP leaders will interact with ground level party activists and common people: Ravinder Raina

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP will conduct a week-long "public durbar" across the Jammu region from March 15 to address the issues being faced by people, party chief Ravinder Raina said on Sunday.

"The issues which will be raised by the masses during the programme will be taken up at administrative and ministerial levels," Mr Raina said.

He was addressing a high-level meeting attended by former legislators and newly elected district presidents and district general secretaries at the party headquarters here.

Mr Raina further said senior party leaders will spend four days at the durbar and dedicate one full day to every ''mandal'' (unit) where they will interact with ground level party activists as well as the common people.

The meeting allocated various constituencies to 37 party leaders including Mr Raina, MPs Jugal Kishore Sharma and Shamsher Singh Manhas, former deputy chief ministers Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, and several other former ministers and legislators.