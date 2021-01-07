BJP To Launch 'Ek Mutho Chaal' Drive For Bengal Farmers On Jan 9: Report

JP Nadda will hold many public programmes during his two-day Bengal visit, sources said (File)

BJP President JP Nadda will launch a campaign "ek mutho chaal" (a handful of rice) in Bengal's Bardhaman district on January 9, sources said.

The state will go to polls by the middle of this year.

Mr Nadda will visit the residence of farmers and will take "anna daan" from them. After this, he will do a roadshow in the district.

Sources further said the BJP plans to directly connect with the farmers of West Bengal through the "anna daan" programme. The BJP leaders and workers will take the programme to all villages in Bengal.

During the visit, Mr Nadda will hold a "Krishak Suraksha Gram Sabha" at Bardhaman. Farmers will take part in this programme where JP Nadda will speak with farmers and inform about the initiatives taken by the Union government in the last six years for the welfare of farmers, the sources added.

Sources further said in his two-day visit, JP Nadda will hold many public programmes as well as meet party leaders to review the West Bengal poll preparation.

On January 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal and apart from other programmes, he will address the Matua community in North 24 Parganas.

The BJP is holding a number of Jan Jagaran (public awareness) programmes nationwide to reach out to farmers to weaken the narrative set by farmers' protest on the Delhi borders.

