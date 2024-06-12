JP Nadda On Way Out, BJP May Soon Get New Working President

JP Nadda now a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, the BJP will get a new chief. Sources in the party indicated that a Working President of the party will be chosen once PM Modi returns from his Italy tour later this month.

The Working President is chosen by the party's parliamentary board. The board can also ask Mr Nadda to continue in his post and appoint a working president, even though the party has a "one person one post" principle.

The working president will continue to work till the membership campaign and the organisational election process is completed by the year-end.

According to the BJP constitution, the national president is elected only after the organisational elections are complete in 50 per cent of the states. The membership campaign will begin in July and continue for about six months. The new president will be elected in December-January.

The working president can also be elected as full-time president. The term of the elected president will begin from January 2025.

JP Nadda was made the working president in 2019 and was formally elected in January 2020.

After Amit Shah, who was heading the party in 2019, was made the Home Minister in the second term of PM Modi's government, he said the responsibility of the party should be given to someone else.

The Parliamentary Board made Mr Nadda the working president on June 17, 2019. He took over as the full-time party president on January 20, 2020, and his term ended in January this year. But in view of the general elections, Mr Nadda was given an extension till the end of June.