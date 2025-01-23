AAP Broke All Records Of Corruption During 10-Year Rule: BJP President

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday called AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal the "biggest liar" as he targeted the party's government in Delhi over its alleged failure to fulfil its promises and corruption during its 10-year tenure.

If a competition of lying is organised at the national level, Mr Kejriwal would come first, JP Nadda said at a public meeting in Uttam Nagar here, hitting the campaign trail for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

The Union minister listed the excise policy case, in which several AAP leaders including Mr Kejriwal were arrested, among "scams" of the Delhi government. The AAP cut pockets of everyone in Delhi during its two consecutive terms, the BJP leader charged.

The AAP government broke all records of corruption during its 10-year rule in Delhi, JP Nadda told the gathering.

"Waqf Board scam... they did not even spare Muslims. They committed a scam worth Rs 100 crore (in Waqf Board)," he claimed.

JP Nadda termed Arvind Kejriwal the "biggest liar".

"He lies with so much innocence on his face and misleads everyone that if a competition of lying is organised at the national level, he will come first. But the people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to the AAP in the assembly polls," the BJP leader said.

He said the AAP government failed to fulfil its promise of providing clean water to the people of Delhi and was involved in corruption.

"The 'aapda' (disaster) talked about education for 10 years but was instead involved in a liquor scam of a whopping Rs 2,800 crore. In (the Delhi) Jal Board, they committed a scam of Rs 28,000 crore and left the people of Delhi in the hands of tanker mafia," JP Nadda claimed, referring to the AAP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first referred to the AAP as "aapda" at his maiden rally in the capital ahead of the polls.

"They promised to clean the Yamuna river but were involved in a scam worth Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 crore. They cheated sanitary workers and Mr Kejriwal obstructed the implementation of central government schemes.

"They talk about schools and classrooms but you will be surprised to know that they were involved in a scam of Rs 1,300 crore in the construction of classrooms," JP Nadda alleged.

JP Nadda said whatever Delhi has got in the last 10 years is from the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "not anyone else".

He said the upcoming elections in Delhi are for the future of the city and voters should keep that in mind.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.

The AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term after winning 67 and 62 seats in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls respectively. The BJP won three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020 while the Congress lapsed in the two elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)