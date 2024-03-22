BJP To Go Solo In Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls In Odisha: State Party Chief

The BJP has decided to go solo in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha. (File)

The BJP will go solo in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha, state party president Manmohan Samal said today.

Talks pre-poll alliance were being held between the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP, the state party chief said, adding that the BJP has decided to contest both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections without an alliance.

"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight this election alone in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats to create a developed India and a developed Odisha under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to fulfil the hopes, aspirations and aspirations of four and a half crore Odiyas," Mr Samal said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)