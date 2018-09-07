BJP Targets Navjot Singh Sidhu, Says Habit Of Congress To Praise Pakistan

Shahnawaz Hussain sought clarification from Congress' Rahul Gandhi in the matter. (File)p0

The BJP on Friday took a dig at Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu thanking Pakistan for reportedly allowing Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara across the border, saying leaders admiring the neighbouring country were on a rise in the Opposition party.

It has become a habit of the Congress to praise Pakistan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain told reporters as he asked the Opposition party to make it clear whether Mr Sidhu's comments reflected its official stand.

Congress leaders heap insults on the prime minister of India, but praise the prime minister of Pakistan, he said.

Mr Hussain also sought a clarification from Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the matter, noting that Mr Sidhu was a minister in the Congress-led Punjab government and also a good friend of the party president.

Referring to Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's "hostile" comments against India, the BJP leader said on one hand he (Bajwa) makes such remarks and on the other, a Congress leader praises Pakistan.

Mr Bajwa should not nurse any illusion, Mr Hussain said, adding India was fully capable to give a befitting reply to any misadventure by Pakistan army.

Mr Sidhu claimed on Friday that Pakistan has decided to allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara across the border.

The Congress leader's claim, based on a media report, came on a day when television channels showed the Pakistan army chief hailing militancy in Kashmir and vowing to avenge the deaths of his (Bajwa) country's soldiers.

"I thank my friend Imran Khan for this noble goodwill gesture. He has not walked two steps but miles and opened the doors for infinite possibilities. I am indebted forever," Mr Sidhu said in Chandigarh.