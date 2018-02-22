BJP Spoke About Cleaning Up Ganga, But Banks Got 'Cleaned Up': Hardik Patel

He was speaking at an event organised by the Mumbai unit of the Congress in Mumbai.
"The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say they would not let corruption happen in the country. However, (liquor baron) Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi (who is at the centre of alleged scam at Punjab National Bank) escaped from the country after stealing the nation's money. It seems that the BJP is encouraging corruption," Mr Patel said.
Neither Prime Minister Modi nor any of the BJP leaders have given any assurance about bringing the fraudsters back to the country within a specific period, Mr Patel said.
"Social media brought Narendra Modi to power. The same social media can make this government fall as well," the Patidar leader said.