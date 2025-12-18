BJP Slams Trinamool MLA For 'Lord Ram Was Muslim' Claim, He Says Video Edited

Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra defended himself Thursday against the BJP's allegation that he had 'deliberately insulted the Hindu faith'. Mitra said the video in question – shared on X by the BJP's Pradeep Bhandari – was an edited version of a speech at a public event last year.

"It is an old video… from 2024. They have edited it and published it now (before the Bengal election early next year)," Mitra said this evening, accusing the BJP of editing the clip, "They are not showing the entire video. If they publish it they will see I have not said anything like this."

Earlier Bhandari posted a 35-second clip on his X account and said Mitra – a two-time MLA from Kamarhati, a Left bastion till his win in 2011 – had declared 'Ram is a Muslim… not a Hindu'.

"This is what the Trinamool has degenerated into… daily attacks on Hindu beliefs, mocking Hindu faith, and the traditions of the Bengali people. Cheap provocation to appease a vote bank… that is (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee's only priority," Bhandari said.

"Such statements don't come from ignorance alone… they come from political patronage. When Mamata Banerjee chooses to stay quiet, it becomes clear this insult has her approval."

The Trinamool and the BJP are circling and snapping at each other ahead of the election, having already exchanged jabs over the Special Intensive Revision, or SIR, of Bengal's voter list and, MPs from the former party smoking, or vaping (smoking e-cigarettes), inside Parliament.

The Trinamool has also come under fire over the chaos that marked football star Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata this month; the poorly-planned event included a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance at the famous Salt Lake City Stadium, which led to angry fans going on a rampage.

The 'Babri Masjid' plan – a now-suspended Trinamool MLA, Humayun Kabir's idea to build a replica of the demolished mosque from Ayodhya – has added yet another dimension to what will certainly be a most aggressively contested election.