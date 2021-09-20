BJP Slams Maharashtra Government Over Detention Of Former MP

Kirit Somaiya was detained at Karad Railway Station in Satara district of Maharashtra on Monday. (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Maharashtra unit president Chandrakant Patil on Sunday slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the alleged detention of party leader Kirit Somaiya in Mumbai.

"Around 100 policemen are deployed outside residence of former MP Kirit Somaiya. Is Kirit Somaiya a terrorist? Terrorists who intend to organise blasts in Mumbai are arrested and some of them are roaming free as well. But when Kirit Somaiya is exposing scams related to corrupted ministers, he is being stopped," said Mr Patil.

"He is being informed that he will be detained at Kolhapur guest house. Is democracy over? On what basis he is going to be detained by them? The entire BJP is behind Kirit Somaiya. We will not step back. we will not be scared," added Mr Patil.

Meanwhile, Mr Somaiya was detained at Karad Railway Station in Satara district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Monday when he was travelling to Kolhapur by train.

Ahead of his visit, Kolhapur District Collector had issued prohibitory orders against him and imposed Section 144, prohibiting gatherings on September 20 and 21.

The BJP leader on Sunday had alleged that he was detained at his residence in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters, he had lashed out at the Maharashtra government and asked who gave the orders to restrict him from leaving Mumbai.

"The Thackeray government said you cannot go out of Mumbai. Who gave this order?" asked Mr Somaiya when he was en route to Kolhapur.

He was scheduled to visit the properties owned by Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif in which he claims corruption has taken place. Earlier, Mr Somaiya had levelled allegations of money laundering against Maharashtra cabinet ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Anil Parab.