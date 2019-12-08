BJP Slams Arvind Kejriwal For Attending Event Amid Delhi Fire

Manoj Tiwari said how can Arvind Kejriwal be so insensitive (File)

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday saying he has shown his "insensitivity" by attending a programme for inauguration of a sewer line project in Timarpur on a day 43 lives were lost in a fire incident in the city.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party, however, dismissed Mr Tiwari's charge saying the inauguration event was wrapped up by paying condolence to the victims of the fire incident.

In the worst fire accident since the 1997 Uphaar Cinema tragedy in the national capital, 43 people died when a massive blaze ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area on Sunday.

"At a time when entire Delhi is shrouded in grief, 43 families have been devastated and many are injured... the Delhi chief minister is organising ''Badhai Timarpur'' programme. Kejriwal ji, how can be you so insensitive ?" Mr Tiwari said in a tweet in Hindi.

The programme was held for inauguration of sewer line laying work in Timarpur, Mukherjee Nagar and Indira Vikas Colony. A banner carrying ''Badhai Timarpur'' message was put up on the stage which Chief Minister Kejriwal shared with other guests of the event.

Senior AAP leader and party spokesperson Dilip Pandey, who attended the programme, said that the event was turned into a condolence meet and was wrapped up with a brief speech by the chief minister.

"A two-minute silence was observed for those killed in the Anaj Mandi fire incident. The chief minister said a magisterial probe has been ordered and the guilty will not be spared. Tiwari should not indulge in politics on such tragic matters," Mr Pandey said.