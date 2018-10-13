BJP, Shiv Sena May Not Come Together For Assembly Polls: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar also called for the use of ballot papers in the polls. (File)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has predicted that the BJP and the Shiv Sena may come together for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, but not for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra. He also ruled out the possibility of the two elections being held simultaneously and said the "situation has changed".

The Centre has been toying with the idea of holding simultaneous elections for quite some time now.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for "widespread" debate on holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha.

"The BJP and the Shiv Sena may join hands for the Lok Sabha elections, but may not come together for the state Assembly polls," Mr Pawar said.

The Shiv Sena has already announced that it would go solo for the polls. The BJP, on the other hand, is eyeing an alliance with the Sena for the upcoming elections.

Questioning the credibility of EVMs, the NCP supremo called for the use of ballot papers in the polls. He said the opposition parties may meet within 15 days to discuss the issue.

He reiterated demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Rafale scam.

He recalled how the BJP, while in the opposition in the 1980s, had demanded a JPC to probe into the alleged Bofors scam.