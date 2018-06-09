BJP Seeks Apology From Congress Over Bogus Voters Claim In Madhya Pradesh The Congress had claimed that there were at least 60 lakh bogus voters listed in the state. It also submitted evidence to back its allegation.

The Congress had claimed that there were at least 60 lakh bogus voters listed in the state. (File) Bhopal: The BJP today sought an apology from the Congress after the Election Commission rejected the latter's allegations of large-scale discrepancies in the voters' list of Madhya Pradesh.



The Congress had claimed that there were at least 60 lakh bogus voters listed in the state. It also submitted evidence to back its allegation.



However, the Election Commission (EC) in a letter to the AICC yesterday said, "The allegations of large-scale entries of multiple voters in these assembly constituencies



BJP's national vice-president Prabhat Jha today said that Congress leaders should tender apology for their allegations as they have not only blamed the BJP but also tarnished the image of the state and its people.



He said, "The EC has now clarified that it has not found any merit in the allegations of the Congress about the bungling in the voters list. The Congress should have demanded an inquiry but they have also targeted the BJP and the EC. The revision of voters list is a regular process."



Mr Jha accused the Congress of targeting the BJP, Constitutional bodies and the people of Madhya Pradesh as the opposition party was losing ground in the state.



Earlier, the EC had formed two teams to probe the allegations after Congress leaders, including state unit chief Kamal Nath, state campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia and former chief minister Digvijay Singh, approached it.



The EC teams visited Narela, Bhojpur, Seoni-Malwa and Hoshangabad assembly seats to probe the alleged discrepancies.



The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are slated for November-December this year.



