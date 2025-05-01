Poll Panel Links Electoral Rolls To Birth, Death Records For Accuracy

The Election Commission of India (EC) has introduced initiatives aimed at improving the accuracy of electoral rolls, making the voting process more convenient for citizens. The EC will now take data of death registrations from the Registrar General of India (RGI) to update electoral rolls.

It has also modified the voter information slip to ensure the serial and part number of voters are prominently visible on the slip.

Booth-level officers (BLOs) will carry special identity cards as they are the first interface with voters, the EC said today.

The move to link electoral rolls with birth and death registrations will ensure accuracy and help in updating data efficiently, the ECI said.

These measures are in line with the initiatives as envisaged by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during the Conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi in March.

The EC taking data from the RGI will ensure that electoral registration officers (EROs) receive timely information about registered deaths. This will also enable BLOs to re-verify information through field visits, without waiting for a formal request under Form 7.

On the voter information slip, the more visible serial and part numbers will make it easy for voters to identify their polling station and for polling officials to locate their names in the electoral roll.

The BLOs carrying standard photo identity cards will ensure people can recognise and interact confidently with them during voter verification and registration drives.

As the first interface between voters and the EC in performing election-related duties, it is important that BLOs are easily identifiable to the public while conducting house-to-house visits, the EC said.