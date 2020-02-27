'BJP Responsible For Riots,' Says Akhilesh Yadav On Delhi Violence

Massive clashes broke out in Delhi over the Citizenship Act (File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday blamed the BJP for the violence in the national capital, saying this is their "Gujarat model", and alleged that the BJP does politics "by spreading hatred".

The death toll in violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in parts of northeast Delhi increased to 38 on Thursday. Over 200 people have suffered injuries.

"BJP is responsible for the riots. It's their Gujarat model, which is nothing but spreading hatred," Mr Yadav said when asked about the violence in Delhi.

"When the US President was here and lakhs of policemen were deployed, how can a riot happen? Had the government and police wanted, the riots could not have happened. It's their failure that they even could not control riots in Delhi," he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister attacked the BJP, saying they do politics "by threatening and spreading hatred" and divide society by playing the Hindu-Muslim card.

"They are damaging brotherhood to divert attention. When there is a riot no will ask about roads, development, employment, investment and black money", Mr Yadav said

On Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "The chief minister does not know political dignity. The language he speaks cannot be of an elected representative."