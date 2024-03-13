BJP Releases List Of 60 Candidates For Arunachal Pradesh Elections

The Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls will coincide with the Lok Sabha polls (Representational)

Ahead of the Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls which are scheduled to be held alongside Lok Sabha polls this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced a list of 60 candidates.

The party has fielded Chief Minister Pema Khandu from his home constituency, Mukto, which is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) class. It is one of the three constituencies which fall under the Tawang district.

Of the 60 candidates, the party has retained most of its MLAs including--Tsering Lhamu, Phurpa Tsering, Kumsi Sidisow, Dongru Siongju, Biyuram Wahge, Techi Kaso, Tana Hali Tara, Taba Tedir, Balo Raja, Jikke Tako, Nakap Nalo, Nyato Rigia, Taniya Soki, Rode Bui, Nyamar Karbak, Kardo Nyigyor, Kento Jini, Talem Taboh, Pasang Dorjee Sona, Alo Libang, Ojing Tasing, Ninong Ering, Kaling Moyong, Lombo Tayeng, Mopi Mihu, Mutchu Mithi, Dasanglu Pul, Chowna Mein, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Somlung Mossang, Kamlung Mosang, Tesam Pongte, Wangki Lowang, Chakat Aboh, Wanglin Lowangdong, Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, Tanpho Wangnaw, and Honchun Ngandam.

The list was released following a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting chaired by party president JP Nadda, on Monday.

The Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls will coincide with the Lok Sabha polls, which are slated to be held in April-May this year.

Earlier in the 2019 state assembly polls, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagged 57 out of the 60 legislative assembly seats.

Meanwhile, the party has also released its first list of 195 candidates for the coming Lok Sabha polls, fielding prominent faces including--Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar, and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Of the 195 candidates, 34 are ministers from the Center and States, while two are former chief ministers who are on the list.

In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats.

