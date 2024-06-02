Arunachal Assembly Polls Vote Counting Today, BJP Won 10 Seats Unopposed: 10 Points

The assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh in the first phase on April 19. Votes polled in the Lok Sabha election are also being counted today.

The 10 BJP MLAs who were elected unopposed include Chief Minister Pema Khandu from Mukto, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein from Chowkham, Techi Kaso from Itanagar, Nyato Dukam from Taliha, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing.

This is Mr Khandu's fourth term as MLA in which he won three times uncontested. His assembly constituency Mukto is in Tawang district.

The counting of votes began at 6 am amid tight security. The results are expected to be out by noon, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said on Saturday.

The assembly election turnout was 82.71 per cent; the Lok Sabha election turnout was 77.51 per cent in the single-phase voting for two parliamentary seats.

In the 2019 assembly election, the Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), won seven seats, the National People's Party (NPP) five, Congress four and People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) one seat. Two independent candidates had also won.

The BJP fielded candidates in all the 60 seats. The Congress contested on 34 seats.

Of the 60 candidates, the party retained most of its MLAs including Tsering Lhamu, Phurpa Tsering, Kumsi Sidisow, Dongru Siongju, Biyuram Wahge, and Techi Kaso, among others.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is from Arunachal, had said the achievements of the Modi government over the past 10 years mean the on-ground situation in Arunachal Pradesh was "very favourable" for the ruling BJP.