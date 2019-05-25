In Arunachal Pradesh's New Assembly, 20 First-Time Legislators

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly: BJP's Jummum Ete Deori won from Lekang constituency.

As many as 20 first timers won the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh this time with a majority of them from the BJP.

Arunachal Pradesh has a 60-member Assembly. Eleven of the first timers are from the BJP, six from the Janata Dal (United), two from National People's Party (NPP) and one Independent.

The JD(U) and the NPP contested the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections for the first time. The border state has a legacy of electing first timers.

In 2014 Assembly polls, altogether 19 new comers were elected in this remote northeastern state while in the 2009 polls 17 new entrants tasted luck.

The figure was encouraging in the 2004 Assembly elections where 24 new faces were elected.

Among the new comers in this election are BJP candidates from Bameng seat Goruk Pordung and from Lekang constituency Jummum Ete Deori along with JD(U) candidate from Kalaktang constituency Dorjee Wangdi Kharma. They emerged as giant killers as they defeated three senior leaders of the state.

While Pordung defeated sitting Home Minister Kumar Waii (NPP) from Bameng seat, Jummum Ete Deori defeated Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Takam Sanjoy and Kharma defeated outgoing Assembly speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok of the BJP.

Mr Waii seeking re-election from the constituency as a NPP candidate after he was denied BJP ticket, had represented the constituency for three consecutive terms as Congress candidate.

While Mr Thongdok represented the constituency for two consecutive terms as Congress candidate, Sanjoy was contesting from Lekang for the first time though he had represented Palin constituency in Kurung Kumey district for several terms and was also a Lok Sabha MP for one term.

Another first timer Nakap Nalo of the BJP defeated former Home Minister Tanga Byaling who was seeking re-election from the Nacho constituency on a Congress ticket after retaining it for five consecutive terms.

JD(U) first timers Talem Taboh from Rumgong seat and Dongree Siongju (Bomdila) could prove their mettle as they defeated Power Minister Tamiyo Taga and senior BJP leader Japu Deru in a tough contest.

Two first timers of the BJP including Taba Tedir from Yachuli constituency and Kento Jini Along East constituency set a record of winning the seats unopposed.

Other first timers of the saffron party includes, Tana Hali Tara (Doinmukh), Mopi Mihu (Anini), Ojing Tashing, Tanpho Wangnaw (Longding-Pumao), Taniya Soki (Daporijo) and Rode Bui from Dumporijo constituency.

Among the JDU first timers, Kanggong Taku won from Mariyang-Geku seat, Jikke Taku (Tali) and Hayeng Mangfi from Chayangtajo constituency.

The NPP first timers include Gokar Basar from Basar constituency and Tarin Dakpe from Raga seat.

Independent candidate Somlung Mossang who won from the un-reserved Bordumsa-Diyun seat, is a first timer.