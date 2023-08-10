'BJP, Quit India': Mamata Banerjee At 'Khela Hobe' Scheme Launch

Mamata Banerjee took a swipe at the BJP during a public event (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP at a rally in Jhargram, a tribal belt in West Bengal. She also took on the West Bengal Governor over appointments of Vice-Chancellors to universities.

"We told the British Quit India and we are telling the Union Government Quit Delhi's seat of power," Ms Banerjee said, accusing the Union government of disregarding West Bengal's interests. "BJP, you quit India," Ms Banerjee added.

"BJP is trying to create ethnic conflict like Manipur between scheduled tribes and Kurmis. You must never fight amongst yourselves. You stay like you do and the Adivasis will stay like they do. We are watching out for everyone's welfare. It is very easy to light a fire. You have to just light a matchstick, But it is very difficult to put out a fire. One a fire is lit; it doesn't go out. You are doing politics of murder, politics of blood. I don't want to do it," Ms Banerjee said, alluding to the agitation of the Kurmi community in the state.

The Kurmi community has been agitating demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

"Whatever development needs you have I will get it done, but you must stay together, sit together, and eat together. I know one leader who shows he loves Kurmis a lot. But that is not what it is. Find out. He gets crores from the BJP and when the elections come, he carries a BJP flag and says he will do this and that," Ms Banerjee added.

Ms Banerjee minced no words when it came to the Governor. "Our Governor roams around wearing sunglasses. He can wear as many as he wants. He is giving a lot of gyan, but he does not act on our proposals. He is getting people from Kerala according to his wishes and appointing them. A lot of friends from Kerala live here and we have no objection. But if you have to become a VC, you have to have ten years' experience as a professor. He has appointed someone as the VC of Aliah University who was an IPS officer in Kerala and has no connection to Education," the Chief Minister said, targeting Governor CV Ananda Bose.

"I am creating universities and he is doing dalali and stopping everything. We will not tolerate this. I will appoint a VC and Registrar for Jhargram University today itself. You have to send three names to appoint a VC. If you have true courage, then the bill that has been passed in the Assembly, that the CM will be the Chairperson, Chancellor, you should sign that bill," she added, nudging the Governor to clear the bill passed by the state legislative assembly.

"The Governor's post is a constitutional post. His work is limited according to the constitution. He has to do his work, but he cannot do everything like this. He cannot buy out the state by force. He says I am doing what the Chief Minister is doing. In that case he should form a party and win elections. He should stand for elections on behalf of the BJP. Then see if you can win though it won't happen in a hundred years," Ms Banerjee added.

Taking on the BJP and CPI(M) and Congress, Ms Banerjee said, "Today the Ram, Baam and Shyam have come together. CPM, BJP and Congress. And the unfortunate thing is nationally, we have I.N.D.I.A and here BJ-INDIA. They are sitting together with the BJP. They have no shame. People should have some ideology. They should follow that ideology. We are fighting the CPM in Bengal. Against the Congress in Bengal. And we will continue fighting against BJP. They have stopped the 100-days work."

The Chief Minister also announced a Khela Hobey scheme. The Khela Hobey slogan was poll slogan of the Trinamool Congress during the assembly elections of 2021.

"We don't need you. We will bring back the 100-days work scheme though a different route. And we will show you, Khela Hobey. They used to provide for 30 days and call it 100 days. From next year, I will ensure 30 days from Bengal itself. The name of the programme is Khela Hobey. The poor people who are job card holders under the 100-day job guarantee scheme will get work. I will not go and beg before them. But we will hold a gherao, dharna in Delhi," Ms Banerjee said.