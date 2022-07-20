BJP Protests Near Arvind Kejriwal's House, Want Arrested Minister Sacked

AAP's Satyendar Jain is presently a minister without a portfolio.

Members of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday, demanding the removal of minister Satyendar Jain from the city government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Mr Jain is presently under judicial custody in a money-laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"Jain is in jail for nearly two months and yet, Kejriwal has kept him as a minister in his government. He should be sacked by Kejriwal as he did in the case of another minister for corruption simply on the basis of video-recording," Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

The BJYM, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had staged a protest at Mr Kejriwal's residence in March, which had led to vandalism and the arrest of eight activists of the outfit.

Several senior leaders of the Delhi BJP, including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi BJYM president Vasu Rukhar and in-charge of the outfit Vishnu Mittal, took part in the protest.

After Mr Jain's arrest, the eight departments held by him were handed over to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in June.

The AAP has hit out at the BJP over Mr Jain's arrest, alleging that the ruling party at the Centre is trying to block the good work done by the Kejriwal government in different fields, including health and education.

Mr Kejriwal had earlier claimed that even Mr Sisodia could be arrested by a central agency in some "fake" case. Mr Jain is presently a minister without a portfolio.

