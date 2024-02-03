'Hit Job': Himanta Sarma's Office On Public Money Allegedly Used For Trips

Himanta Sarma's office said BJP paid for his election trips within and outside Assam (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has never gone on election campaigns on official expenses and every such cost was borne by the BJP, his office said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister's Office issued the statement on expenditures in response to allegations of the use of public funds for chartering flights for BJP's activities and attending weddings, as reported by two media outlets.

"No expenditure of HCM Dr @himantabiswa election campaigns is borne by the state exchequer. All expenses, including flights, are paid for by the political party via bank transfer/cheque," the CMO said in a post on X.

It, however, said whenever Mr Sarma visits any district in the state or neighbouring states for official engagements, there could be social functions such as condolence meetings or weddings that coincide with the visit.

"Compared to all the official visits undertaken by HCM since May 2021, such coincidences are far and few. It is appalling to see the authors of this story make sweeping conjectures based on incidental social programmes which HCM has attended," the CMO said.

Referring to the news article, which hyperlinked several past tweets of the Chief Minister, his office said using a single tweet from a given day to assume it was the sole agenda of that very day reeks of a "malicious attempt to spread disinformation and dishonest intention of the authors".

Earlier during the day, two digital media organisations - Delhi-based The Wire and Guwahati-based The Crosscurrent - in a joint investigative report claimed that Mr Sarma used state funds amounting to crores to hire helicopters and chartered planes to campaign for the BJP, both within and outside Assam.

Slamming the report, the CMO said, "This story by 'The Wire' is mischievous, misleading, and a lazy hit job based on a selective reading of a handful of tweets".

Citing RTI replies, the media portals stated that Mr Sarma had also hired chartered planes with taxpayers' money to attend weddings, apart from party meetings.

