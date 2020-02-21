Over 400 Aadhaar Cards In Telangana Lined For Deactivation, Claims BJP

BJP spokesperson has said that these Aadhaar cards were procured through fraudulent documentation (File)

BJP's Telangana unit spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Thursday said that over 400 Aadhaar cards in the state are lined up for deactivation as these were procured through ''fraudulent documentation.''

"Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has said that over 400 Aadhaar cards in Telangana are lined up for deactivation as these were procured through fraudulent documentation," Mr Rao said in an official statement.

He said that the party holds Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his government responsible for this "criminal negligence" in handling Aadhaar card processing in the state.

"For electoral appeasement of Muslim minority, it's completely evident that Chief Minister KCR has handed over old-city reins to AIMIM party and Owasi brothers and no wonder Telangana is now infamous in the entire country for fraudulent Aadhaar cards procurement," Mr Rao said.

"BJP believes the TRS party and its government is bringing a bad name to Telangana by partnering with a party like MIM and allowing this kind of serious irregularities to occur under its watch," he added.

Mr Rao said that the party's suspicion is validated by UIDAI allegedly notifying hundreds of fraudulent Aadhaar cards and from MP Asaduddin's "knee jerk reaction and a targeted attack on UIDAI."

He said that the party considers the "Aadhaar fraud issue" as a serious threat to national security and demanded a response from the Chief Minister on the matter.

The UIDAI has reportedly issued notices to 127 people in Hyderabad.

The authority had, on Wednesday, clarified that reports of some residents being served notices by the RO Hyderabad over their Aadhaar allegedly obtained on false documents are "not being presented in the correct perspective".

"There are news items in a certain section of media regarding the UIDAI issuing notices of inquiry to some residents for obtaining Aadhaar on false pretence on the complaints from the state police, who suspect them of being illegal immigrants. UIDAI clarifies that these reports are not presented in correct perspective and Aadhaar has got nothing to do with the citizenship issue as such," a press release by the UIDAI read.