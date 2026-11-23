Calling it an extraordinary daydream, drawing a parallel with the hugely popular 1989 television series 'Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne' on the Doordarshan, Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav scotched talks of Akhilesh Yadav scrapping "Agniveer-style schemes".

Uttar Pradesh, a key Hindi heartland state, goes to polls early next year.

Welcoming a retired Major into the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, at a press conference in Lucknow over the weekend, said his party would end schemes like Agniveer forever.

"We all welcome Major Vinay Pratap Singh, who has served in the military, as he joins the SP. Speaking on behalf of the SP, I want to say that whenever the Samajwadis get a chance, they will end systems like Agniveer forever," the 53-year-old Yadav said.

Under the Agnipath scheme rolled out in June 2022, soldiers, called Agniveers, were recruited for a four-year term, with a provision to retaining only 25 per cent of them in regular services.

The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre revised the scheme earlier this month. Agniveers set to exit the military at the end of their four-year tenure will now be given an additional two-year extension period and subsequently offered permanent recruitment, subject to meeting specific eligibility criteria and individual consent, the government said.

The changes in the scheme were brought in just over three weeks before around 18,000 Agniveers were to exit the armed forces.

The Bihar BJP Minister pointed out that it is a central scheme which cannot be scrapped by a regional party.

"Everyone has accepted the Agniveer scheme. People have come to realise that it was a sound initiative and that the government's move was appropriate. Now, Akhilesh ji is playing his own brand of politics, claiming that he will scrap the scheme. As if he'll ever become Prime Minister, he won't even become Chief Minister," the Bihar Minister, speaking in Hindi, said.

"Kahan Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapne dekh rahe hain woh. Nahi khatam hoga (He is daydreaming. It won't end)," the Minister added.

The Congress, which will be contesting the UP polls as an ally of the Samajwadi Party, is backing Akhilesh Yadav.

"They will certainly do it. The BJP has turned people into daily-wage workers. BJP makes false claims about providing employment while taking away people's jobs. They are reducing people to daily-wage labourers. This kind of employment will not work, where someone serves for four years and then is left with a stick, forced to work as a security guard," Congress MP Imran Masoon said.

Ajay Rai, a former UP Congress chief who famously contested and lost the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat against PM Modi, also backed Akhilesh Yadav.

"The Agniveer scheme is not in the interest of the country. Anyone who joins the armed forces and serves the nation does so with a sense of dedication and commitment. They do not join merely to earn a salary or treat it as just another job. They serve with a spirit of devotion to the country and its soil. Therefore, this scheme should certainly be abolished, and the provisions and security framework that existed for soldiers and the armed forces under the Congress government should be fully restored," he said.

