When Dario Amodei rang the Nasdaq bell last week, marking a stock-market debut that proved just how tightly America's economy is bound to its artificial intelligence pioneers, he was surrounded by his fellow Anthropic PBC founders and executives.

The 43-year-old is such a constant media presence that it's easy to forget that power at this company lies not in the hands of one visionary, but seven of them. That raises the potentially reassuring prospect of careful governance by quorum as Anthropic rushes to build advanced AI models while vowing to remain the industry's safe hands.

Don't be so sure. The smiling founders, who through a special class of stock will have 50.1% of the company's voting rights, will more probably remain in ideological lockstep with their leader. Theirs is a tight-knit culture built around belief in an approaching AI doomsday and Anthropic's own unique, Messianic role in averting it. Former employees have told me that the house view on existential risk was difficult to contradict when talking to other staff there. Even the filing for the initial public offering had a whiff of the apostolic. The seven are "distinctly equipped to be stewards of our mission," it says.

The obvious danger here is groupthink, as humans do so often choose consensus over criticism. Will Anthropic's sometimes strange sense of harmony leave room for the noisy business of pointing out flaws and bad ideas?

Consider that each founder - Amodei, his sister Daniela, Tom Brown, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan, Sam McCandlish and Chris Olah - are now worth about $20 billion each (though that may diminish if last week's markets rout of all things AI related persists). Even if they sincerely believe in building AI safely, they have a huge financial interest in their company's continued growth. That there are seven of them might create an appearance of checks and balances but it doesn't guarantee independent thinking.

Anthropic does have a Long-Term Benefit Trust, a group including former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, tasked with protecting its integrity and which can appoint and remove members of the board. The extent to which it will constrain the founders remains to be seen.

The company's logic around safety is already tortured. In his speech at Thursday's opening bell, Amodei repeated a line about leading a race to the top on standards. But look at what this means: Anthropic is justifying its rapid advances in dicey areas such as self-improving AI by saying it needs to get ahead of the "least cautious actors." That's the safe option, apparently.

And it will likely spend some of the $80 billion-plus it has just raised on more computing power to keep going on these self-improving models, which will be able to birth smarter versions of themselves with less and less human intervention. No matter the impact on jobs or what Amodei says in public about "pacing the frontier." Keeping up with rivals, notably the Chinese, can always be used to justify the speed and relentlessness of the company's "mission."

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms Inc. employed similar twisted reasoning after it went public in 2012 as Facebook Inc. In the ensuing years, as it faced public-market pressure for quarterly sales and profit growth, its own mission of "connecting people" was invoked as it dreamt up new ways to keep users scrolling. It announced changes to its newsfeed algorithm in 2013 that amplified divisive content. The company said at the time that it was "showing more high-quality content." In reality, it was boosting sensationalist posts.

Later on Zuckerberg said Facebook's newsfeed would prioritize interactions between friends and family, again following the mission "to help people stay connected." It was a disaster that made the site even more polarized, poisoning public discourse and democracy. With the connecting-people claim sounding ever more laughable, and a tech-bro friendly president in the White House, Zuckerberg' is suddenly a champion of "individual empowerment" and "personal superintelligence."

Anthropic's stated ambitions are even loftier than the social media titans. Before the company's shares started trading, Amodei said he'd founded it with the goal of creating AI that would "benefit humanity." OpenAI's boss Sam Altman has rolled out the same hyperbolic line, as has DeepMind's Demis Hassabis. At least Zuckerberg (back then anyway) wasn't publicly pursuing a machine god to take humanity into a new era of peace and plenty.

And herein lies the risk. Amodei and his six faithful co-founders look at first glance like a better pluralist alternative to the one-man rule of Zuckerberg. But if they end up reinforcing each other's grand convictions, things could be just as precarious for investors and the public as one guy who knows he's right.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)