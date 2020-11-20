BJP Office Destroyed In Fire In West Bengal: Police

It was not clear how the fire broke out around midnight last night: Police (Representational)

A BJP office was gutted by fire in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and its leaders alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress was behind the incident, a charge denied by the ruling party.

The party office which was burnt on Wednesday night was located at Babanpur under Barrackpur Lok Sabha constituency held by the BJP.

The police said that there was a report of a fire at a party office in Babanpur area under Mohanpur gram panchayat.

"It was not clear how the fire broke out around midnight last night. A case has started," a police officer said.

Alleging that it was a case of arson carried out by "TMC goons", BJP state vice-president and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh tweeted, "This picture represents the situation of DEMOCRACY in WB under Mamata Banerjee''s Gunda Raj."

"BJP has now reached all corners of Bengal, we have an unparalleled support by the public throughout the state. TMC's long run of violence and Appeasement politics is now destined to end!" BJP National Secretary Arvind Menon said in a Twitter post without directly referring to the fire incident.

A district TMC leader said that his party was in no way involved in the incident.

"As the assembly election is approaching, the BJP is seeing the Trinamool Congress' ghost in every single mishap across West Bengal," he said.

Assembly polls in the state are due in April-May next year.