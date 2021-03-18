BJP Names 148 Candidates For Bengal Elections In Second List

The BJP has announced its second list of candidates today for the Bengal elections, naming 148 candidates including Mukul Roy from Krishnanagar. In this list the BJP has fielded a fifth MP -- Jagannath Sarkar. The parliamentarian from Ranaghat will contest at Shantipur.



The name of Dilip Ghosh -- the party's state unite chief is not on the list. Sources said he would not contest the assembly elections. Veteran Bengal unit leader Rahul Sinha will contest from Habra.

The names announced today are for the phases five, six, seven and eight.