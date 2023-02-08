BJP MP's Move Against Rahul Gandhi For 'Misleading' Remarks Against PM

Rahul Gandhi had targetted PM Modi in parliament a day ago.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has called for action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament, over his links with billionaire Gautam Adani, saying the statements were "misleading, derogatory and indecent".

Mr Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing Rahul Gandhi of violating rules by "misleading the house" by making comments against PM Modi without "documentary evidence".

"While participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi, MP made certain unverified, incriminatory and defamatory statements... against Prime Minister without giving advance notice," Mr Dubey wrote in his letter.

"These statements are misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and Hon'ble Prime Minister being a Member of Lok Sabha," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi... has not submitted any duly authenticated document for supporting his statements. As such, he has made a statement which amounts to misleading of the House in the absence of any documentary evidence," Mr Dubey wrote.

"This conduct is in clear violation of privileges of the House and its members, besides being a clear case of contempt of the House. I request you to please take immediate action against Shri Rahul Gandhi for breach of privilege and contempt of House," he added.