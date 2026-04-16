BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Compares 2014 Andhra Split With Partition, Triggers Row

Remarks by Bengaluru BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in Parliament have triggered a political storm in Telangana, drawing sharp reactions from across Congress and BRS.

In the ongoing special session of Parliament, Surya compared the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the formation of Telangana to the "Partition" of India and Pakistan.

The analogy has now been widely criticised as insensitive and historically inaccurate, given the emotional and political significance attached to Telangana's statehood movement and Andhra Pradesh bifurcation in 2014.

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking expunction of the remarks. Prabhakar objected to Surya's comparison of Telangana's formation with the India-Pakistan partition, calling it "insensitive and factually incorrect." He also demanded removal of the remarks from official records, an apology from the MP, and appropriate action to uphold parliamentary decorum.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao launched a sharp attack on the BJP.

"Comparing the democratic formation of Telangana with the tragic Partition of the country reflects sheer ignorance and arrogance," he said, demanding an unconditional apology from both Surya and the BJP. "Telangana was not formed as a charity, but through decades of struggle and sacrifices of thousands of youth," he added.

Adding to the chorus, Telangana Jagruti president K Kavitha also took to X with a strongly worded response. "How dare you, Tejasvi Surya? You are not only insulting those who fought for Telangana for over six decades, but also dishonouring the memory of thousands who sacrificed their lives," she said.

Kavitha further targeted BJP MPs from Telangana, stating, "Speak up or resign. You don't deserve to represent Telangana if you cannot uphold the sanctity of our emotions."

BRS has also criticised the silence of MPs from Telangana. "Even as such remarks were made on the floor of Parliament, elected representatives from the state remained silent. This is nothing short of shameful," he said.

With political tempers rising and public outrage on social media, the issue has escalated into a major flashpoint, placing the BJP and is MP in the spotlight.