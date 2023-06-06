BJP MP Alleges Rs 5,000-Crore Scam, To Complain Against Ashok Gehlot

Kirodi Lal Meena addressing a press conference

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Tuesday alleged a scam of Rs 5,000 crore in the Department of Information Technology and Communication in Rajasthan and claimed a relative of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was involved in it.

Mr Meena said he will lodge a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate against the chief minister and his relative in connection with the alleged scam on Wednesday.

He alleged that fake bills were raised and tenders were floated in violation of rules for the procurement of POS machines, GPS devices used in police vehicles and e-Mitra devices.

"There is a scam of about Rs 5,000 crore in the IT department. I will go to the ED office on Wednesday and file a complaint against the chief minister and his relative. Complete evidence will be given along with the complaint," Mr Meena told reporters at a press conference. The BJP leader alleged a direct involvement of an infotech company run by a relative of the chief minister in the alleged scam.

He alleged that the chief minister's relative raised fake bills in his daughter's name through a firm.

Mr Meena, a Rajya Sabha member, claimed that the BJP will expose scams involving Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal and Vaibhav Gehlot, the chief minister's son and president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association.

There was no reaction available from the chief minister's office on the allegations levelled by Meena.

The BJP MP said party workers of Jaipur district will gherao the state secretariat on June 13 and a day later all party MLAs and MPs will hold a sit-in at the Yojana Bhawan, which houses the IT department office.

