BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi Over "Theme Kya Hai" Remark, Posts Video

Rahul Gandhi as seen in the video posted by BJP's Amit Malviya

An unverified video starring Rahul Gandhi (where he is seen asking fellow leaders what is the theme before a rally) and tweeted by BJP's Amit Malviya on Saturday morning is the latest flashpoint between the two bitter rivals. The video was tweeted ahead of the Congress leader's rally in the state.

In the 17-second video clip, which the NDTV cannot verify independently, the Congress leader, sitting alongside other party members, is seen asking, "What is the main theme today. Kya theme kya hai, exactly kya bolna hai (What is to be said)."

"Ye off kariye, please (Please shut this thing)," Mr Gandhi is heard telling off a person as the video ends.

The latest video comes just days after another another video about Rahul Gandhi's visit to Nepal was shared by the BJP. That video too was posted earlier this week on Twitter by Mr Malviya, who alleged the Congress leader was attending a party while being critical of the government on social media.

"Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi before his rally in Telangana, supposedly in solidarity with farmers, asks what is the theme," Amit Malviya, the BJP's social media in-charge, posted on Twitter today.

Such exaggerated sense of entitlement. pic.twitter.com/NdRBDlGNK3 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 7, 2022

The BJP leader, questioning the Congress leader's political nous, said this is "what happens when you do politics in between personal foreign trips and nightclubbing...Such exaggerated sense of entitlement".

"Kya jawab doon (What should I say). Amit Malviya is immature, he thinks the nation is immature. Why doesn't he admit that he is giving cover fire to KCR?" said Pawan Khera, Congress leader, in Rahul Gandhi's defence.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi too criticised the Congress leader.

"When you don't know what message you want to convey to the people to Telangana why would they support you? Your mind is empty. What message will you give and how will you fight TRS. Congress has been wiped out in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). It's good that you have come, keep visiting," said Mr Owaisi.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi, addressing a 'Rythu Sangharshana Sabha (a farmers' rally) in Telangana, said as soon as the Congress forms its government in the state, farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived and farmers will get right MSP (minimum support price) of crops.

He further said that the Congress would have no truck with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and that the assembly polls next year will be a direct fight between the Congress and the KCR-led party.