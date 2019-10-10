BJP MLA Attacks Bigg Boss: 'Couple Of Different Communities Share Beds'

The reality show hosted by Salman Khan is hugely popular.

BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gujjar has written a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar demanding that Salman Khan's reality show "Bigg Boss" be taken off air.

In his letter, the BJP legislator has alleged that the "show was promoting obscenity and vulgarity and was unfit for family viewing".

"The show is against the cultural ethos of the country and highly objectionable intimate scenes were a part of it. Couples of different communities were being made to become bed partners which was unacceptable.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on one hand, is trying to make India regain its lost glory and, on the other, such shows were demeaning the country's culture," he wrote.

The BJP lawmaker also demanded a censor mechanism for content being aired on television in order to prevent such incidents in future.

He said that children and minors are watching television and have fair access to such shows which have adult content. Moreover the shows are available on the internet too.

The Brahmin Mahasabha has also sought a ban on the reality show with immediate effect. The Mahasabha has submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Ghaziabad district magistrate.

Amit Jani, president of the Uttar Pradesh Nav Nirman Sena, meanwhile, has announced that he would not eat any food grain until the 'Bigg Boss' show was stopped.

"I will survive on fruits and vegetable until the government takes steps to ban the show which is promoting vulgarity and misleading the youth. Showing young couples sharing bed on national television is not acceptable and I am shocked that the RSS which claims to be our moral police, has not even taken note of this," he said.

This is the 13th season of the reality show which is hugely popular and has made celebrities of commoners as well.

