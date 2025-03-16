BJP MLA Seeks Ban On "Non-Hindus" At Kedarnath Temple

BJP MLA from Kedarnath assembly constituency, Asha Nautiyal, said that a meeting was held for the 'yatra' management in Kedarnath, and people raised some issues that went unnoticed.

Asha Nautiyal said that she agrees with the issues raised by the people and that there are some people who do anything to malign the image of the Kedarnath Dham. She demanded that such people be banned from entering the temple premises.

"There was a meeting held recently regarding the Yatra management at Kedarnath... Some people raised an issue that some incidents take place which go unnoticed. I also agree if some people are doing anything that may malign the image of Kedarnath Dham, then the entry of such people should be banned", Asha Nautiyal said to ANI on Sunday.

Further, Asha Nautiyal alleged that these people are definitely "non-Hindus" who come to defame the temple and are involved in such activities.

"They are definitely non-Hindus who come there and are involved in such activities which defame the Dham... We need to look into it because if such an issue has been raised, then there must be something to it... We will demand that the entry of such people be banned...", she added.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet approved the two ropeway projects at Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib to boost Uttarakhand's tourist infrastructure.

Once completed, these ambitious projects will facilitate a quick and seamless experience for visitors to both popular pilgrim sites.

The one at Kedarnath is a 12.9 km ropeway project starting from Sonprayag Kedarnath. It will be developed using a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) mode and has a total capital cost of Rs 4,081.28 crore.

The ropeway is planned to be developed in a public-private partnership and will be based on the most advanced Tri-cable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology. Its design capacity is 1,800 passengers per hour per direction (PPHPD), and it can carry 18,000 passengers per day.

