Uttarakhand Landslide: Disaster Response Force Rescues 40 Stranded Pilgrims

Amid relentless rainfall and deteriorating weather conditions in Uttarakhand, around 40 devotees returning from the Kedarnath Dham were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Thursday after being stranded near the Sonprayag landslide zone.

The pilgrims were trapped following a sudden landslide that caused debris to block the route around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, making movement impossible.

The landslide occurred near Sonprayag, a crucial transit point on the Kedarnath Yatra route. Responding swiftly, SDRF teams reached the site and conducted a high-risk nighttime rescue operation.

#WATCH | Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand | SDRF rescued around 40 devotees stranded in the Sonprayag landslide zone while on their way back from Shri Kedarnath Dham.



Debris suddenly fell late at night near Sonprayag on the way to Kedarnath Dham, due to which more than 40 pilgrims…

Video footage released by the SDRF showed officials manoeuvring through the debris under dangerous conditions to safely evacuate the stranded pilgrims.

The hill state continues to grapple with widespread disruptions triggered by heavy rainfall. The Badrinath National Highway was blocked near the Badrish Hotel in Umtta following a fresh landslide, according to Chamoli Police.

Similarly, the Yamunotri National Highway has been severely affected, with portions of the road between Silai Band and Ojri washed away due to incessant downpour.

Multiple agencies, including the SDRF, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and forest department personnel, are working together to assist both pilgrims and residents.

They are creating temporary trails, providing transport facilities, and guiding people through alternate safe paths to ensure their timely and secure transit.

Essential services have also taken a major hit. Electricity supply has been disrupted in various areas, including Agrakhaal, Chamba, Jakhindhar, and Dughamandar.

Water supply systems have been affected in several parts of the Chamba block, adding to the woes of residents already dealing with flooded roads and blocked routes.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to continue in several districts.

"Intense to very intense spells of rain are expected at isolated locations in Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri, Nainital, and Bageshwar districts," the IMD stated.

Other hilly districts of the state may also witness thunderstorms with lightning and intense rainfall in isolated pockets.

