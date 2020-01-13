'Urban Naxals' Brought Bad Name To JNU, Says BJP-Linked Students' Group

JNU mob attack: Over 30 people were injured in the attack at Jawaharlal Nehru University

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has rejected allegations of attacking students on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus earlier this month, instead accusing Left-wing activists "who have brought a bad name to the institution" of spreading violence.

"JNU should be known for its academic activities but it has instead become infamous for Naxal activities. Students like us have to suffer and bow our heads in shame because of such people," a representative of the BJP-linked student group said in a press meet on Monday.